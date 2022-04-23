Buttler ton topples Delhi, takes Royals top of IPL

Buttler blasted nine sixes and nine fours as he cruised to 116 and took his team to an imposing 222-2 at the end of 20 overs.

The England batsman is the 2022 IPL’s leading scorer with a towering 491 runs – 226 more than KL Rahul in second place.

In the end, the 15-run win was a comfortable one for Rajasthan, but it wasn’t without controversy.

The Capitals had three wickets in hand and needed 36 in the final over of their chase. Rovman Powell then managed to blast three sixes of the first three deliveries.

It was the third delivery – a high full toss – that stirred debate. Both the batsman and his dugout immediately appealed for a no-ball, but it was not given by the umpires on the pitch.

The team then insisted on the third umpire’s intervention, but their plea was not heard as the rules dictate the official can only come into play if the no-ball is due to foot-fall or if there has been a dismissal off the ball.

The scene got heated as the Capitals threatened to call their players back and even sent an assistant coach onto the field to appeal the decision.

After play resumed, bowler Obed McCoy managed a dot ball and even got Powell out with his last delivery.