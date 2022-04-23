Buttler ton topples Delhi, takes Royals top of IPL
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2022 02:23 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 02:23 AM BdST
A second straight IPL hundred from opener Jos Buttler has seen the Rajasthan Royals fend off the Delhi Capitals and go top of the table.
Buttler blasted nine sixes and nine fours as he cruised to 116 and took his team to an imposing 222-2 at the end of 20 overs.
The England batsman is the 2022 IPL’s leading scorer with a towering 491 runs – 226 more than KL Rahul in second place.
In the end, the 15-run win was a comfortable one for Rajasthan, but it wasn’t without controversy.
The Capitals had three wickets in hand and needed 36 in the final over of their chase. Rovman Powell then managed to blast three sixes of the first three deliveries.
It was the third delivery – a high full toss – that stirred debate. Both the batsman and his dugout immediately appealed for a no-ball, but it was not given by the umpires on the pitch.
The team then insisted on the third umpire’s intervention, but their plea was not heard as the rules dictate the official can only come into play if the no-ball is due to foot-fall or if there has been a dismissal off the ball.
The scene got heated as the Capitals threatened to call their players back and even sent an assistant coach onto the field to appeal the decision.
After play resumed, bowler Obed McCoy managed a dot ball and even got Powell out with his last delivery.
- Pollard retires from international cricket
- After Marsh, another Delhi player catches COVID
- Cricketer Mosharraf dies of cancer
- Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy experience
- Not keen to take over from Root as England Test captain: Broad
- Stokes should lead England's Test team: ex-captains
- Root steps down as England captain
- McDonald confirmed as Australia men’s head coach
- West Indies all-rounder Pollard retires from international cricket
- After Marsh, Delhi team mate Seifert tests positive for COVID-19
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Gujarat's Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy experience
- Broad says he's not keen to take over from Root as England Test captain
- Stokes should lead England's Test team, say former captains
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Bangladesh reports 45 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- 25 hurt after bus ploughs into car in Dhamrai
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- Mokbul in police custody after arrest over New Market clashes
- Inside Azovstal plant, Ukrainian sergeant prays for rescue
- 11 Nigerians, one Bangladeshi arrested over Facebook scam
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person