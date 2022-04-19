Gujarat's Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy experience
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2022 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:14 AM BdST
Rashid Khan proved leadership comes easy to him after the Afghanistan spinner led Gujarat Titans to a thrilling victory against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
With regular skipper Hardik Pandya sitting out with a groin injury on Sunday, Rashid was put in charge of the IPL debutants, who restricted holders Chennai to 169-5 in Pune.
Gujarat then found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 16-3 in the fourth over before David Miller conjured an unbeaten 94 and Rashid smashed 40 off 21 balls to seal a three-wicket victory with a ball to spare.
"It's a kind of dream captaining the team, but overall the win made it memorable," Rashid said after Gujarat notched up their fifth win in six matches to lead the points table.
"Delivering with the bat, it was very special.
"I've been working hard on my batting. I consider myself an all-rounder, and I want to fulfil that responsibility."
With Gujarat needing 48 runs from 18 balls, Rashid smacked three sixes and a four in Chris Jordan's third over, which yielded 25 runs.
"That was the time I had to step up with the short boundary in play. I told him (Miller) that if we can get 20 in that over, we can chase 30 in the last two.
"Luckily he (Jordan) bowled where I wanted him to."
Rashid fell in the penultimate over but man-of-the-match Miller stayed put to see Gujarat home.
"We wanted to take the game deep. We knew we can get 90 in seven overs on this wicket," said Rashid, who went wicketless with the ball conceding 29 runs in four overs.
"We told David to go for it when the ball was in his zone.
"We have a good lower order that can hit the ball really hard ... In Twenty20s, you just need two batsmen to score big and finish it."
- Not keen to take over from Root as England Test captain: Broad
- Stokes should lead England's Test team: ex-captains
- Root steps down as England captain
- McDonald confirmed as Australia men’s head coach
- Australia board, players sign deal to issue NFTs
- Maharaj, Harmer inflict huge defeat on Bangladesh
- Elgar delighted with Test side's rapid improvement
- Tigers bowled out for 80, lose series
- Broad says he's not keen to take over from Root as England Test captain
- Stokes should lead England's Test team, say former captains
- Root steps down as England captain after disappointing tours
- McDonald confirmed as Australia head coach across all formats
- Australia board, players sign deal to issue NFTs
- Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh
Most Read
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- Boro crops at risk as rising river waters breach dam at Sunamganj’s Horamondira Haor
- Another Hindu teacher in jail over hijab issue in Bangladesh
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas