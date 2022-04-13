Australia board, players sign deal to issue NFTs
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Apr 2022 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2022 12:00 PM BdST
Australia's cricket board and players union have signed a multi-year licensing deal to issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as they seek to tap the market for digital collectibles.
NFTs are digital assets, often linked to an image, video or sound clip, whose ownership is authenticated by blockchain technology.
Professional sports leagues and teams, including the National Basketball Association and Germany's Bundesliga, have piled into the sector to generate new revenue streams from paying fans and investors.
The cricket deal, in partnership with Rario and digital trading company BlockTrust, will pave the way for fans to buy NFTs involving Australian players.
"This is just the start and I have no doubt we will see enormous benefit for fans, players and the sport itself as we build this exciting partnership," CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement.
Revenue will be shared between CA and former and current players, though the specifics of the deal have not been made public.
“We are very excited to team up with Rario, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association to establish Australia’s first sports metaverse designed for the Australian cricket community," said BlockTrust co-founder Mike Alexander.
Overall NFT sales have totalled about $11.8 billion so far in 2022, according to NFT research firm DappRadar, though the market has slowed in recent months.
Sales on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, declined to around $2.5 billion last month after reaching nearly $5 billion in January.
- Maharaj, Harmer inflict huge defeat on Bangladesh
- Elgar delighted with Test side's rapid improvement
- Tigers bowled out for 80, lose series
- S Africa players COVID positive during Test v Bangladesh
- Tigers stutter early in 413 chase
- Taijul takes 6 but S Africa in control of second Test
- Silverwood appointed Sri Lanka head coach
- Shastri calls for life ban for serious harassment
- Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh
- South Africa's Elgar delighted with Test side's rapid improvement
- South Africa bowl Bangladesh out for 80 runs to win series
- Two S Africa players test COVID-19 positive during Test v Bangladesh
- Poor decisions by Yasir, Rahim open up Bangladesh tail ahead of lunch
- Taijul takes six wickets but S Africa in control of second Test
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- At least 8 people are shot at Brooklyn subway station
- Police beef up security at Dhaka's Ramna on ‘tips from allied countries’
- Hindu youth in custody after ‘Facebook post’ spurs violence in Bagerhat
- Bangladesh loses New York lawsuit over 2016 central bank cyber-heist
- Putin says peace talks are at ‘a dead end’ and calls atrocities in Bucha ‘fake’
- ‘What’s the point?’ brother asks as Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be pronounced after 18 years
- Man swindled Tk 1.7bn from investors by posing as a business magnate, RAB says