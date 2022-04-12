Maharaj and Harmer inflict huge defeat on dismal Bangladesh
South Africa spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took all 10 wickets between them as the hosts crushed dismal Bangladesh by 332 runs to claim the series 2-0 following the completion of the second Test at St George’s Park on Monday.
Bangladesh resumed on the fourth morning at 27 for three chasing a venue record 413 but seemed to already have their minds on the flight home as poor shot selections allowed South Africa to skittle them out for 80 in their second innings.
Maharaj took 7-40 and Harmer 3-34 on a wicket that provided prodigious turn but were not unfamiliar conditions for sub-continent side Bangladesh, who will be desperately disappointed with their application.
South Africa won the first Test in Durban by 220 runs, where they bowled Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings.
The home side will be especially pleased with the series win as six of their first team regulars chose to play in the Indian Premier League and were not available.
"Playing this series with what people have called a weakened squad gives other guys opportunities at this level," captain Dean Elgar said at the post-match presentation.
"Having the luxury of two quality spin bowlers in our squad is brilliant. We have tough challenges coming up, England (July-September) and Australia (December-January) away but if you have a lot of options you give yourself the best chance of winning."
South Africa started the day with two substitutes in their side after opening batsman Sarel Erwee and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder Tested positive for COVID-19 overnight.
The International Cricket Council allows for players to be replaced in the lineup under such conditions and Khaya Zondo was therefore handed his Test debut, which lasted all of an hour, while seamer Glenton Stuurman came in for Mulder.
Both teams agreed the tour would not be played in a bio-secure environment to allow players more freedom away from the pitch.
South Africa made light work of dismissing the tourists, though Bangladesh were their own worst enemies as they tried to hit themselves out of trouble with disastrous results.
Only Litton Das (27) provided any sort of resistance, though he was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne as he advanced down the wicket against Maharaj.
"I'm a bit disappointed but we have to move forward," Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said. "We could not make partnerships with the bat or ball. We can't give any excuses about the conditions.
"We have to play according to our process and in this series we lost our process."
