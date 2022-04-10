Poor decisions by Yasir, Rahim open up Bangladesh tail ahead of lunch

Thus ended the promising fightback by Yasir Ali and Rahim, the overnight batters, who seemed to have positive intent on the crease in the first hour of the third day.

Yasir started the day with three back foot shots to the boundaries off Williams in one over to set the tone.

Both Yasir and Rahim had dealt with the fast bowlers quite well until Proteas skipper Dean Elgar introduced his spinning duo Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer in the second hour.

Maharaj started to get the ball to rip and turn and that resulted in Yasir’s wicket, while Harmer, who seemed less potent, bagged Rahim’s wicket in the penultimate over before lunch.

Rahim managed to complete his fifty before getting himself dismissed two deliveries later.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on the crease, joined by Taijul Islam, when the umpires called for lunch.

South Africa scored 453 runs in the first innings.

Brief score:

Bangladesh (first innings): 210/7 at lunch.

Taijul Islam 0 (3)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 (17)

South Africa (first innings): 453 all out.