Poor decisions by Yasir, Rahim open up Bangladesh tail ahead of lunch
>> Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2022 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 05:22 PM BdST
Just five minutes before the lunch interval in the Port Elizabeth Test, the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim went for a reverse sweep to a full ball from Simon Harmer. Rahim missed it, the ball kept low and knocked over his off-stump.
Thus ended the promising fightback by Yasir Ali and Rahim, the overnight batters, who seemed to have positive intent on the crease in the first hour of the third day.
Yasir started the day with three back foot shots to the boundaries off Williams in one over to set the tone.
Both Yasir and Rahim had dealt with the fast bowlers quite well until Proteas skipper Dean Elgar introduced his spinning duo Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer in the second hour.
Maharaj started to get the ball to rip and turn and that resulted in Yasir’s wicket, while Harmer, who seemed less potent, bagged Rahim’s wicket in the penultimate over before lunch.
Rahim managed to complete his fifty before getting himself dismissed two deliveries later.
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on the crease, joined by Taijul Islam, when the umpires called for lunch.
South Africa scored 453 runs in the first innings.
Brief score:
Bangladesh (first innings): 210/7 at lunch.
Taijul Islam 0 (3)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 (17)
South Africa (first innings): 453 all out.
- Taijul takes 6 but S Africa in control of second Test
- Silverwood appointed Sri Lanka head coach
- Shastri calls for life ban for serious harassment
- South Africa fail to capitalise on promising starts
- South Africa win the toss and bat first
- Cummins equals IPL record for fastest fifty
- Root still the right man to lead England: Gough
- South Africa keen to spin another win
- Taijul takes six wickets but S Africa in control of second Test
- Former England head coach Silverwood takes Sri Lanka role
- Shastri urges life ban for harassment such as 2013 incident with Chahal
- South Africa fail to capitalise on promising starts against Bangladesh
- South Africa win the toss and bat first in second Test v Bangladesh
- Cummins equals IPL record for fastest fifty in stunning run chase
Most Read
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mondal gets bail after third attempt in 19 days
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine as thousands flee the east
- Spurred by Putin, Russians turn on one another over the war