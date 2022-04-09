Former England head coach Silverwood takes Sri Lanka role

The island country has been without a full-time head coach since South African Mickey Arthur stepped down late last year.

"I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started," Silverwood said in an SLC statement.

"They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon."

Silverwood stepped down from his England position in February after the team lost the five-test Ashes series in Australia 4-0.

His first assignment with the Sri Lankan team will be a two-Test series in Bangladesh next month.