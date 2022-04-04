South Africa claim victory as Maharaj, Harmer put Bangladesh in a spin
Published: 04 Apr 2022 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:45 PM BdST
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as South Africa made light work of bowling Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings to claim victory by 220 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday.
It is the lowest Test innings total at Kingsmead, below the 66 India managed in 1996.
Bangladesh had been set a target of 274 for the win but resumed on the third morning on 11 for three and were bowled out inside 55 minutes.
Maharaj took 7-32 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer 3-21 to complete a dominant performance for the home side.
It will be a memorable victory for the South Africans, who are missing five first team regulars that have opted to play in the Indian Premier League, including their entire frontline pace attack.
The second Test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.
