Late strikes by S Africa’s Maharaj hurt Bangladesh in 274 run chase
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Apr 2022 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2022 10:41 PM BdST
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj took the key wicket of first innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy as Bangladesh slipped to 11 for three in pursuit of a victory target of 274 at the close of play on day four of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.
Bangladesh had bowled the home side out for 204 in their second innings and were left with a tricky final 20 minutes in the day to bat, during which they lost Mahmudul (4), fellow opener Shadman Islam (0) and captain Mominul Haque (2).
Najmul Hossain Shanto is not out on five and Mushfiqur Rahim has yet to score in what is looking increasingly like a bid for survival on the final day after Bangladesh had bowled superbly to give themselves a chance in the game.
South Africa opened the bowling with two spinners as Simon Harmer (1-4) had Shadman caught at slip by Keegan Petersen before Maharaj (2-7) clattered the stumps of Mahmudul. He then had Mominul trapped leg before wicket.
Victory looks a long way off for the visitors on a wicket that has plenty of assistance for spin and seam bowlers.
Bangladesh showed that in South Africa’s second innings, bowling their hosts out cheaply and creating plenty of opportunities on the field.
Seamer Ebadot Hossain (3-40) was the pick of their attack, while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-85) also got in on the act.
Home captain Dean Elgar (64) managed a second half-century in the match, but the next highest score was 39 not out from debutant Ryan Rickelton.
South Africa are without several regular players. Seamers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen plus top-order batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen all opted to play in the Indian Premier League over this two-match series.
- Late strikes hurt Tigers’ chase of 274 to win
- Taylor keen to contribute in final match
- Australia wins Women's World Cup
- Healy smashes 170 in World Cup final
- Joy hits maiden century v S Africa
- Harmer shines with bat and ball against Tigers
- Pakistan level series with record chase
- Bavuma leads S Africa to 233/4 at close v Bangladesh
- Late strikes by S Africa’s Maharaj hurt Bangladesh in 274 run chase
- Taylor keen to contribute in final match for New Zealand
- Australia beat England by 71 runs to win Women's World Cup
- Healy smashes 170 in Women’s World Cup final as Australia set 357 for victory
- Joy becomes first Bangladeshi to score century against South Africa
- South Africa’s Harmer shines with bat and ball against Bangladesh
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento