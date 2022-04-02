Joy becomes first Bangladeshi to score century against South Africa
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 06:45 PM BdST
Mahmudul Hasan Joy has struck a defiant maiden century against the Proteas to become the first Bangladeshi batsman to score a ton against South Africa.
The patient knock came off 269 deliveries to help Bangladesh gradually recover from a subpar show with the bat in Durban on Saturday.
Batting in his third Test, Joy chopped Keshav Maharaj behind point to bring up the landmark in the second session of Day 3 at Kingsmead.
He paired in two half-century stands - with Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) for 55 in the second wicket and Litton Das (41) for the sixth wicket - so far.
Bangladesh 252 for seven with Joy on 102 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 24 in reply to South Africa’s 367 in the first innings
