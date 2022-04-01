Pakistan complete record run chase to level ODI series with Australia
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Apr 2022 01:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2022 01:01 AM BdST
Pakistan completed their highest successful run chase in one-day internationals when they chased down a mammoth target of 349 to beat Australia by six wickets in Lahore to level the series at 1-1 on Thursday.
Centuries from skipper Babar Azam (114) and opener Imam-ul-Haq (106) allowed the hosts to reach the total on a pitch that aided batting.
Imam and Fakhar Zaman (67) gave Pakistan a solid foundation with an opening stand of 118 before Babar walked on and helped Imam build another century partnership as Australia, who used seven bowlers in total, failed to contain the flow of runs.
Pakistan still needed to score 70 off the last 10 overs and when they lost Babar in the 45th over, Mohammad Rizwan kept the score ticking over before he was dismissed for 23, leaving worried faces in the crowd as the required run rate crept up.
But Khushdil Shah (27 off 17) lifted spirits again with a late cameo, changing the equation by smashing two sixes and two boundaries to guide Pakistan to victory with an over to spare.
Earlier, Pakistan chose to field after winning the toss and the hosts made a dream start when Australia captain Aaron Finch was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over for a duck, trapped leg before wicket.
But Ben McDermott brought up his maiden century (104) and built a 162-run stand with Travis Head (89) while Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a knock of 59.
Marcus Stoinis also contributed with a handy 49 off 33 balls to help Australia post a total of 348-8.
Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-63 but Pakistan's three spinners had a tough time and were smashed for 166 runs in 20 overs.
Australia won the first ODI by 88 runs. The final ODI will also be played in Lahore on Saturday.
- Pakistan level series with record chase
- Bavuma leads S Africa to 233/4 at close v Bangladesh
- England crush S Africa to reach Women's WC final
- Taskin surges up in rankings, Shakib breaks into top 10
- Australia farewells ‘legend’ Warne
- Injured Marsh out of Pakistan matches
- Proteas face rejuvenated Bangladesh in first Test
- More COVID cases in Australia squad in Pakistan
- Pakistan complete record run chase to level ODI series with Australia
- Bavuma leads South Africa to 233 for four at close v Bangladesh
- England crush South Africa, to meet Australia in World Cup final
- Taskin leaps 15 spots in ODI bowlers’ rankings, Shakib enters top 10 after history in S Africa
- Australia farewells ‘legend’ Warne at MCG memorial
- Injured Marsh out of Pakistan matches, heads to India to join IPL teamruled out
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- Gaibandha court sentences woman to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- Prices soar in Bangladesh. Leftover party food for the poor in Dhaka is no exception
- Russia sets deadline for rouble gas payments, Europe calls it 'blackmail'
- Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says
- Ivermectin does not reduce risk of COVID hospitalisation, large study finds
- US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports
- Unhygienic food, water and practices give rise to soaring diarrhoea cases in Dhaka
- Rent, holding tax in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara will be raised from July, says Mayor Atiqul