Taskin leaps 15 spots in ODI bowlers’ rankings, Shakib enters top 10 after history in S Africa

Before the series began, Taskin was 60th in ICC ODI bowler rankings and rose 12 spots after hauling three wickets in the first two games in Centurion and Johannesburg.

With the series tied at 1-1, he put the Proteas batting to the sword in the last game and grabbed his first five-wicket haul in almost eight years to share the 33rd spot among ODI bowlers with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (523 rating points).

In the decider, talisman Shakib Al Hasan bagged two for 24 and grabbed the eighth spot in the bowlers’ list with 657 ratings.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal, who clubbed an unbeaten 87 in the third game after 41 in the opener, also climbed four spots to 20th with 662 ratings in the ODI batsmen rankings.

Tamim’s opening partner Litton Das, who smashed 50, 15 and 48 in the games, rose one spot to 30th with 602 ratings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads Bangladesh players in the bowlers’ rankings at seventh with 661 ratings while Mushfiqur Rahim is 17th among the batsmen with 691 ratings.

Aussie leg-break Adam Zampa (650) broke into the top 10, jumping up six positions to ninth in the latest bowlers’ rankings after returning four for 38 in Australia’s 88-run win over Pakistan on Tuesday.

Babar Azam (872), Trent Boult (772) and Shakib (419) continue to top the batting, bowling and the allrounders’ charts respectively in the format. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (295) and England’s Chris Woakes (282) are second and third among allrounder but far behind Shakib in terms of ratings.

Boult is followed by Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood (705) and Woakes (700) among the bowlers.

India’s Rohit Sharma (791) surpassed Proteas wicketkeeper-batsmen Quinton de Kock (789) in the latest rankings. Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (746) rose two places to 10th among batsmen after scoring a century against Australia.

India’s Virat Kohli (811) and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor (794) are behind Azam in the batsmen’s chart.

Taylor’s teammate Colin de Grandhomme has re-entered the top 10 among allrounders and is currently placed at seventh with 263 ratings.

Bangladesh currently share the sixth ODI spot with Pakistan in ODIs with 93 ratings while South Africa are fifth with 102 ratings.

New Zealand lead the teams in the 50-over format with 121 ratings, followed closely by England (119) and Australia (117). India are fourth with 110 ratings.

Vying for automatic qualification in the 2023 World Cup, Bangladesh lead the ICC Super League with 120 points from 18 games with England on behind them with 95 points from 15 matches and India in third with 79 points from 12 games.