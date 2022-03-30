Injured Marsh out of Pakistan matches, heads to India to join IPL teamruled out
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2022 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 12:50 PM BdST
Australia's Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series in Pakistan with a hip injury.
The all-rounder, who was player-of-the-match in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup final win against New Zealand last year, injured his left hip flexor in training and missed Tuesday's opening one-dayer in Lahore.
Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday Marsh will be released after an assessment showed he would not be available for the remaining three matches of the tour.
"Marsh will travel to India to link with the Delhi Capitals squad where former Australian and current New South Wales physiotherapist Pat Farhart will manage his recovery following an isolation period," it added.
Australia will also play a T20 match to wrap up their tour of Pakistan, who they beat 1-0 in a three-test series.
"Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach," Marsh said.
"I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to rejoining the Australian squad for our next tour."
The tourists have suffered multiple injury problems and were also hit by positive COVID-19 cases, including team physio Brendan Wilson.
Cricket Australia said all available players and staff in Pakistan returned negative tests following Tuesday's match and again on Wednesday.
- Proteas face rejuvenated Bangladesh in first Test
- More COVID cases in Australia squad in Pakistan
- End of the road for Root, say former skippers
- Marsh set to miss Australia's white-ball series in Pakistan
- Root signals intent to continue as England skipper
- Windies clinch series against England
- England, Windies make it to semis
- Captain Root under pressure again after England collapse
- Threadbare South Africa face rejuvenated Bangladesh in first Test
- More COVID cases in Australia squad in Pakistan
- End of the road for Root, say former England skippers
- Injured Marsh set to miss Australia's white-ball series in Pakistan
- Root signals intent to continue as England captain
- West Indies clinch series victory over England
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side: Tass
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh plans subway network in Dhaka by 2030
- RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
- Cannibalistic toads reveal ‘evolution in fast motion,’ study finds
- Fatema becomes the first woman to complete a Bangladesh police test flight
- AC repairman arrested over murder of housewife in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh