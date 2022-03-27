S Africa break Indian hearts as England, Windies make semis
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 04:34 PM BdST
Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefited from South Africa's thrilling victory over India on Sunday to make the Women's World Cup semi-finals.
Meg Lanning's Australia, who finished the group campaign with a perfect 7-0 record, had already secured their place in the last four.
South Africa were also assured of a semi-final spot heading into the match against India who needed victory to pip West Indies to the knockout stage of the tournament.
India began well after half-centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana (71) and Shafali Verma (53) and an assured 68 by captain Mithali Raj powered them to 274-7 even though they lacked a late flourish.
Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Lara Goodall (49) led South Africa's chase but it was Mignon du Preez's unbeaten 52 that secured their three-wicket victory on the last ball of the game in Christchurch.
"The girls have given it all knowing the importance of today's game," Mithali said after the 2017 runners-up crashed out.
"It was a good game, good for the sport but it ends our campaign."
The outcome triggered wild celebration in the West Indies dressing room but they face a mammoth task against top-ranked Australia in Wednesday's semi-final in Wellington.
England will meet South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday in Christchurch.
Heather Knight's team thumped Bangladesh by 100 runs to make the last four in a remarkable turnaround after beginning their title defence with three successive defeats.
England rode Sophia Dunkley's 72-ball 67 to post 234-6 and Sophie Ecclestone (3-15) led the attack as they bundled out Bangladesh for 134.
"I'm really pleased, I probably would have liked a few more runs, 250-260, but the wicket was very slow," said Knight.
"It says a lot about this group, the way we've turned things round. Not getting too down, we were on the wrong end of a few close ones."
