'Frazzled' captain Root under pressure again after England collapse in Caribbean
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 12:22 PM BdST
England captain Joe Root is under pressure again after the team suffered a batting collapse against the West Indies on day three of the series decider, with former skipper Michael Vaughan saying Root has run out of fuel.
England are facing another series defeat after they were only 10 runs ahead with two wickets in hand in their second innings, on 103 for eight at the close in the Caribbean on Saturday.
England also suffered a batting collapse during their Ashes series in Australia, which they lost 4-0 in January. Root's side are winless in eight tests and have only won one of their last 16.
"I just feel that this could be his last test as captain," Vaughan said of Root, who has been captain since 2017.
"I can just see it in his face. I've been in that position when it goes, and he's been the captain for such a long period of time it might be starting to come to an end for him.
"I just think he's frazzled."
Root's position as the captain had come under doubt after the Ashes defeat, with former players also calling for his resignation, but the 31-year-old said he wanted to continue.
Former England batsman Jonathan Trott praised Root's performance in the opening two tests and said he was the right man for the job at the moment.
"Whether he wants to continue to do it or whether he's had enough that's for him to decide. If he wants to continue I don't see any reason why he can't," Trott added.
"Is the England side going to be better with Joe Root not as captain? I'd argue not but it's up to him again at the end of the day."
