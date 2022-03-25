Lyon takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to win series 1-0
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2022 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 05:42 PM BdST
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to help Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the final session of the deciding third Test in Lahore and clinch the three-match series 1-0.
Chasing 351 for victory at the Gaddafi Stadium, the hosts were all out for 235. The first two Tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.
