IPL matches to have some spectators as COVID restrictions ease
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2022 09:48 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 09:48 AM BdST
Fans will be allowed to attend matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Saturday, with COVID-19 restrictions easing in the country, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
The Chennai Super Kings will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the popular Twenty20 league at the Wankhede Stadium with a 25% occupancy limit.
"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic," the BCCI said in a statement.
Infections in India have fallen to their lowest in more than a year in recent days. The country has seen more than 43 million infections, with over 516,500 deaths.
More stories
- Tk 30m reward for series-winning Tigers
- IPL matches to have some spectators
- Tigers seal maiden series win in S Africa
- Proteas batter Zubayr tests positive for doping
- Parnell to miss decisive ODI against Bangladesh
- Windies name unchanged squad for final England Test
- Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble
- Shakib to fly home after third ODI
Recent Stories
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Taskin five-for puts Bangladesh on top for historic series win against South Africa
- South Africa batsman Zubayr Hamza tests positive for banned substance
- Injured Parnell to miss decisive one dayer against Bangladesh
- West Indies name unchanged squad for deciding Test against England
- Pakistan fast bowlers Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa
- Satellite imagery shows Russia removed military aircraft from key airport
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- University student found dead in Dhaka's Dhanmondi
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- ‘Verbal complaints’ alone won’t lift sanctions on RAB, US tells Dhaka
- As Ukraine war ends first month, Putin hits back at sanctions with oil payment changes