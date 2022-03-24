BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2022 03:10 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2022 03:10 AM BdST
Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced Tk 30 million in bonus for the national men’s team that earned their first historic series win in South Africa in sensational style.
The Tigers sealed the series 2-1 with a dominating nine-wicket win over the hosts at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday after pacer Taskin Ahmed ripped through the Proteas batting with a five-wicket burst.
After South Africa were skittled out for a measly 154, captain Tamim Iqbal led from the front and smashed an unbeaten 82-ball 87, pairing in a decisive 127-run stand with Litton Das (48) to breeze to the target in only 26.3 overs.
It was Bangladesh’s biggest win overseas in terms of balls remaining before the sun went down in Centurion.
After the achievement, BCB Cricket Operations chief Jalal Yunus said the players expected an immediate announcement. “Our president [Nazmul Hassan] announced Tk 30 million bonus for the players.”
“Beating South Africa in a series on their own soil is an incredible and historic feat. South Africa whitewashed India some days ago. And now we’ve won the series. It’s obviously a big achievement.”
“Even the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] watched the match and congratulated all.”
