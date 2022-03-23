Taskin, Tamim power Bangladesh to historic series win in South Africa

Taskin ripped through the Proteas batting to haul Bangladesh on the verge of the watershed moment against the Proteas who were skittled out for a measly 154 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The skipper then led from the front and clubbed an 82-ball 80, pairing in a century stand with Litton Das (48) to breeze to the target within the 27th overs.

Batting first, openers Quinton de Kock (12) and topscorer Janneman Malan (39) gave their team a fluent start with a 46-run opening stand.

But Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-27) lured de Kock to a lofted shot and he holed out at long off to trigger a spectacular slide, which saw South Africa lose five wickets in the space of 37 runs.

Kyle Verreynne (9) dragged a wide one from Taskin (5-35) back onto the stumps for the seamer’s first wicket. He struck again in the next over to send Malan packing for a caught behind after hitting the deck hard.

Having decided to stay back in South Africa for the game rather than flying back to be at his ailing family’s side, Shakib Al Hasan (2-24) then trapped skipper Temba Bavuma (2) plumb in front. When Rassie van der Dussen (4) fell to Shoriful Islam, South Africa were teetering on 83 for five.

The Proteas were in a disarray in the series decider when David Miller (16) and Dwayne Pretorius (20) counterattacked and clubbed three boundaries and a six to pull things back.

But Taskin returned from the other end and took out Pretorius who went down slashing away from his body. And two overs later, the 26-year-old grabbed the wicket of Miller with a short one before inducing Kagiso Rabada (2) to edge one two balls later and complete a swashbuckling show.

A lone resistance from Keshav Maharaj (28) came to an end when he ran himself out as Bangladesh sniffed a series-securing second win.

Before this series, Bangladesh took on South Africa at their home 19 times in all formats, never to register a win. Overall, the Tigers had won four of the 40 matches played against the Proteas before this victory.