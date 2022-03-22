West Indies name unchanged squad for deciding Test against England
Published: 22 Mar 2022 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 12:31 PM BdST
West Indies have stuck with an unchanged 13-man squad for the third and final Test against England starting on Thursday in Grenada, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.
The series is level following draws in the first two matches in Antigua and Barbados.
Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite starred for the hosts at the Kensington Oval with a fine knock of 160 in the first innings and a gutsy 56 not out in the second to deny England victory on the final day of the second Test.
"We were very impressed with Kraigg Brathwaite showing the fight in both innings and the way he led from the front with the bat. Also, Jermaine Blackwood and the way he played in the first innings to get a century," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.
"We really appreciated the fighting spirit from the batting department. We decided to stick with the same squad and want to see them continue to give a big effort in the third Test."
Squad:
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
