Injured Parnell to miss decisive one dayer against Bangladesh
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2022 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 06:37 PM BdST
South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell is out of Wednesday’s decisive one-day international against Bangladesh at Centurion because of a left hamstring strain, Cricket South Africa said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old all-rounder suffered the injury during his team's seven-wicket win on Sunday which levelled the three-match series at 1-1.
South Africa have also released Ryan Rickelton from the ODI squad to play in domestic competition this week before he joins the test squad over the weekend, officials added.
Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hassan has decided to play in the deciding ODI despite his mother and two of his children being in hospital with unspecified illness.
He had initially planned to returned home on Monday but team officials said on Tuesday he had changed his mind and would play the final match of the limited over series, but then likely return home and miss the two Test series.
- Windies name unchanged squad for final England Test
- Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble
- Shakib to fly home after third ODI
- Rabada leads S Africa to win over Bangladesh
- England lead Windies by 136 runs at stumps
- England's red ball reset gets reality check in Caribbean
- Tigers break SA voodoo
- Root, Stokes centuries put England in command
- Injured Parnell to miss decisive one dayer against Bangladesh
- West Indies name unchanged squad for deciding Test against England
- Pakistan fast bowlers Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble
- Shakib to fly home after third South Africa ODI over family emergency
- Rabada, De Kock lead S Africa to easy win over Bangladesh
- Brathwaite makes 160 but England lead Windies by 136 runs at stumps
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week
- Bangladesh worst in the world in terms of air pollution: report
- Boeing faces new upheaval after crash of Chinese airliner
- Biden says India 'somewhat shaky' on Russia over Ukraine
- Rangabali lives change as submarine cable brings power to doorsteps
- Depression over Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, unlikely to affect Bangladesh
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors