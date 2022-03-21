Shakib to fly home after third South Africa ODI over family emergency

Jalal Yunus, chief of the board’s cricket operations, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB permitted him to cut short his tour, if needed.

Shakib’s mother Shirin Akter, mother-in-law and three children have all been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka.

“You know that Shakib’s going through a family crisis. He’s having a tough time choosing between the family and the team’s tour. He’s under a lot of mental stress,” Yunus said.

“If nothing serious happens by then, Shakib will definitely play in the third ODI. And the board will support Shakib whatever decision he makes. Family comes first for everyone.”

“Shakib will make a decision based on the situation… and for that, he might miss playing the Tests. It all depends on what happens to his family,” Yunus added.