Pakistan fast bowlers Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble

Afridi, 21, did the early damage, striking twice in his second over to dismiss opener David Warner for seven and No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne before he had scored, to reduce Australia to 8-2 after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Naseem, 19, drafted into the Pakistan side in place of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, hurt the tourists in the final session, dismissing a well-set Steve Smith for 59 and Travis Head for 26 as Australia reached 232-5 at close.

All-rounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 20 for Australia with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey eight not out.

After their shaky start, it was opener Usman Khawaja who led Australia's fightback with a resilient 91, adding to scores of 97, 160 and 44 not out in his last three innings in his country of birth.

The left-handed Khawaja, who added 136 for the third wicket with Smith, appeared set for his 12th Test hundred before Pakistan captain Babar Azam completed a one-handed catch at slip off spinner Sajid Khan.

Khawaja said some deliveries from the spinners were already gripping and turning and he felt a first-innings total of close to 350 would be good for Australia.

"This one (wicket) is probably some of the toughest to score runs on," the 35-year-old told reporters, adding that he physically struggled during his knock on a hot day.

FIRST LAHORE TEST SINCE 2009 ATTACK

Smith, Australia's batting mainstay, completed his third successive half-century before he was out leg before wicket to a straight delivery from Naseem.

The first two tests of the series -- the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 -- were drawn.

"The pitch was a bit slow and also kept a bit low," Naseem said. "Our first target is to dismiss Australia under 300. I think we will get a result on this pitch."

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium was hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team.

After left-armer Afridi's two early wickets, Australia could have been in even deeper trouble but Pakistan failed to capitalise on chances offered by Khawaja and Smith.

Looking to dominate left-arm spinner Nauman Ali from the onset, Khawaja, on 12, flashed hard at a full-pitched delivery but the edge flew under the hands of Babar Azam in the lone slip position.

On the next delivery, Nauman failed to hold a straightforward return catch from Smith, who was on 19. Off-spinner Sajid also spilled a return catch off Head when he was on seven.