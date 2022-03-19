Shakib, Miraz, Taskin power Bangladesh to first win in South Africa

Gallant efforts from Shakib Al Hasan (77), Litton Das (50), Yasir Ali (50) and skipper Tamim Iqbal (41) hoisted Bangladesh to an imposing total of 314 for seven after being put in at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday.

Man-of-the-match Shakib and Yasir were particularly harsh on Lungi Ngidi (1-75) and Andile Phehlukwayo (1-63) and followed up a 95-run opening partnership with a fluent 82-ball 115-run fourth-wicket stand.

The Tigers scored their last three 50s off 29, 30 and 34 balls to flourish in the closing overs.

In reply, South Africa stumbled early thanks to some accurate bowling from Taskin Ahmed (3-36) and Shoriful Islam (2-47), who reduced the hosts to 36 for three inside nine overs.

As van der Dussen (86) fought a lone battle and carved out a spirited 98-ball knock that included nine boundaries and a six to keep the Proteas in the game, regular wickets meant the required rate for such a huge target crept up fast.

Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma (20) stitched up 85 for the third wicket in a recovery stand. But after Shoriful had the skipper caught behind, David Miller (79 off 57 balls) came in and helped reduce the equation to 174 from 20 overs with six wickets in hand.

As the required rate steepened, Miller took on the spinner Shakib (0-54) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-61) and launched them for two sixes in successive overs to revive the chase.

However, their sprint was short-lived as Taskin took out van der Dussen for 86 to break a 75-run fifth-wicket stand and put the Proteas on the backfoot, still 123 runs away from the coast as the asking run rate crept beyond 12 per over.

In an attempt to up the scoring rate, the hosts hit some boundaries but Miraz then struck back with three quick wickets - Phehlukwayo (2), Marco Jansen (2) and Kagiso Rabada (1) - in back-to-back overs to leave South Africa reeling on 231 for eight.

In his next over, Miraz took out dangerman Miller, who danced down the track and allowed wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim to whip off the bails for a stumping and snuff out any remaining hopes for South Africa.

Tailenders Ngidi (15) and Keshav Maharaj (23) then blasted 34 off 19 balls in a last-ditch effort before Mahmudullah (1-24) sent the latter packing on review in the penultimate over.

Earlier, Shakib and Yasir helped Bangladesh put up their highest total in South Africa in pairing for the Tigers’ highest partnership for any wicket in all formats in the country.

Having put to bed his indecision to tour South Africa over the past few week, Shakib’s 64-ball knock lifted Bangladesh from a 124 for three to provide impetus for the lower order to let loose.

The foundation was, however, built by openers Tamim and Liton as they paired in the first 50-plus stand against South Africa in any format.

The skipper began by launching Ngidi over for six in the third over to signal his intent, but the openers remained watchful in the first 10 overs.

After that, Litton joined up with a six off Maharaj after three more boundaries in the bowler’s first two overs.

The openers departed in successive overs as Phehlukwayo trapped Tamim in front before Litton fell right after his fourth half-century in the last five international innings.

When Mushfiqur (9) holed out to short fine leg off Maharaj, South Africa were hoping to tighten the screws, but Shakib swiftly took charge and resorted to counter-attack.

He hammered Maharaj down the ground in the next ball as Yasir gradually got a measure of the pace and bounce on the track.

They clubbed fours and sixes in the middle overs and Shakib laced his 64-ball knock with three sixes and seven fours, while Yasir took on Ngidi and Rabada for two sixes which were complemented by four boundaries.

Ngidi and Rabada exacted revenge by sending the pair packing in the space of three balls by the 43rd over.

But Mahmudullah (25) and Afif Hossain (17) bludgeoned a six each before Miraz (19 not out) hammered two to haul the Tigers past the 300-run mark.

Before this game, Bangladesh took on South Africa at their home 19 times in all formats, never to register a win. Overall, the Tigers had won four of the 40 matches played against the Proteas before this victory.

Bangladesh will look to secure the series in the next game at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Shakib said: “When I spent 7-8 balls, I thought it was a good wicket. We had to score around 300. We got a good start through Litton and Tamim. We had to capitalise on the old ball. Yasir batted really well.

“Out partnership was important. A lot of credit goes to him. As soon as the shine was gone, the ball wasn't doing as much as in the first ten overs. We had to take calculated risks, and it paid off today.

“It was important to go after the bowlers, otherwise we would have ended with 260-270. We knew Rabada would bowl at the end, and so had to bring him early."

In the presentation ceremony, skipper Tamim said: "It's a big win for us. Very proud of the way the team played. Yasir's innings was really special. Those small things - from Mehidy with the bat, and Mahmudullah - everything matters.

“It's a big thing for us - our fast bowlers are doing well and winning games for us. But during the last two years, the fast bowlers have been bowling brilliantly. You need a character like Mehidy in every team.

“After going for 40 off four overs, he said, 'Give me the ball, I'll change it for you'. It is not going to work always, and I am happy with his confidence. We can win the series. We have to give ourselves every chance. They will be eager to bounce back."