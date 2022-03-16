Albie Morkel appointed as Bangladesh’s power-hitting coach for South Africa ODIs
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2022 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2022 01:02 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed former Proteas allrounder Albie Morkel as the power-hitting coach for the ODIs in South Africa.
The 40-year-old joined the touring Tigers at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
“We’ve actually hired Morkel for 4-5 days, just for the ODIs [against South Africa]. He joined us for power-hitting [guidance], that’s his area of expertise,” said Khaled Mahmud, director of BCB and the national team, in a video clip sent by the board.
“The head coach also wants him to stay with us. So he’ll be with us for the ODI series.”
This is Morkel’s second stint as a coach. He earlier was the assistant coach for the Namibia men's national team after retiring from the game in January 2019.
Morkel, son of Albert and brother of Malan and Morne - all cricketers of varying pedigree, played one Test, 58 ODIs and 50 T20Is for South Africa between 2004 and 2015.
Following Bangladesh’s dismal show at the T20 showcase event last year, the board had expressed hopes of roping in a power-hitting coach.
The BCB is in the process of revamping the coaching staff of the team. Allan Donald joined head coach Russell Domingo and batting coach Jamie Siddons as the new fast-bowling coach.
Rangana Herath is the spin-bowling coach and Shane McDermott is the fielding coach for Bangladesh.
