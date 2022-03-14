Bangladesh beat Pakistan to grab first win in Women’s Cricket World Cup
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2022 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2022 11:44 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Women's cricket team have defeated their Pakistani counterpart by nine runs to clinch their first win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.
Bangladesh scored 234 runs in 50 overs on Monday in the batting friendly wicket in Hamilton, their highest ODI score.
Despite a century from opener Sidra Ameen, Pakistan were restricted to 225 at the end of 50 overs.
Bangladesh’s Fahima Khatun won the player of the match award for taking 3 wickets for 38 runs.
The team will face West Indies in their next match on Mar 18.
SCORE SUMMARY
Bangladesh Women 234 for 7 (Hoque 71, Nigar 46, Akhter 44, Sandhu 3-41)
Pakistan Women 225 for 9 (Ameen 104, Nahida 43, Fahima 3-38, Rumana 2-29)
More to follow
