After much drama, Shakib will go on tour of South Africa

Shakib, whose inclusion in the team had been the subject of much discussion, made the announcement himself after meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hasan at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Shakib will set off for South Africa on Sunday night.

The Tigers are set to play three One Day Internationals and two Tests during their visit.

There was uncertainty about Shakib’s inclusion in the squad from quite long ago. But, when he wasn’t picked by any teams for the IPL, there seemed a possibility that he would play in the series. He was eventually included in the squad for the tour.

On Mar 6, Shakib went to Dubai for personal reasons. Jalal Yunus, BCB chief of cricketing operations, called him during his trip. Shakib then told him that he wasn’t enjoying cricket and wanted to be left out of the South Africa squad. He later spoke to the media and explained his stance.

A wave of criticism met Shakib’s decision.

Three days later, on Mar 9, the BCB accepted Shakib’s request.

Jalal Yunus announced that Shakib would be ‘rested’ from all forms of the game until Apr 30 in consideration of his ‘physical and mental health’.

But the situation has changed once again.

The ODI series against South Africa is scheduled to start on Mar 18, with the second and third matches on Mar 20 and Mar 23. The first Test will start on Mar 31 and the second on Apr 8.