Home > Cricket

BCB ‘rests’ Shakib from all forms of cricket until Apr 30

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2022 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 06:32 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to “rest” Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of the game, citing the physical and mental condition of the allrounder.

It means the 34-year-old southpaw will miss out on the Tigers trip to South Africa later this month.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Jalal Yunus, chief of BCB cricket operations, said Shakib is in no condition to play cricket now due to his physical and mental state.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories