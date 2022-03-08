Australia 459 all out against Pakistan in Rawalpindi
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2022 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 12:27 PM BdST
Australia made 459 all out in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared in the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fluent 97 while Marnus Labuschagne (90), David Warner (68) and Steve Smith (78) also scored half-centuries.
Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was Pakistan's most successful bowler, claiming 6-107.
More stories
- Australia 459 all out against Pakistan in first Test
- Warne wasn’t the greatest spinner: Gavaskar
- Friend reveals Warne's final hours
- Jadeja, Ashwin spin India to win over Sri Lanka
- Warne had chest pain before death: Thai police
- Afghans draw level in T20 series
- India's bowlers trouble SL after Jadeja heroics
- Shane Warne: genius on the pitch, bad boy off it
Recent Stories
- Australia 459 all out against Pakistan in Rawalpindi
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Friend of Warne reveals final hours before cricketer's death
- India thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali
- Australia's Warne had chest pain, health issues before death, Thai police say
- Omarzai, Farooqi help Afghanistan overpower Bangladesh to level T20 series
Opinion
Most Read
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path
- Hasina leaves for UAE to join Dubai Expo