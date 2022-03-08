Home > Cricket

Australia 459 all out against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Published: 08 Mar 2022

Australia made 459 all out in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared in the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fluent 97 while Marnus Labuschagne (90), David Warner (68) and Steve Smith (78) also scored half-centuries.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was Pakistan's most successful bowler, claiming 6-107.

