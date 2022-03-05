Omarzai, Farooqi help Afghanistan overpower Bangladesh to level T20 series

Put to field first, Afghan bowlers prevented the home side from forming any meaningful partnership as the Tigers were restricted to a subpar 115 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai (59 not out) and Usman Ghani (47) then stitched up a masterful 99-run stand for the second wicket as Afghanistan coasted to the win within 18 overs.

Both batters took advantage of some poor catching by the Bangladeshis as Nasum Ahmed, who bagged four wickets in the first game, dropped a skier from Zazai off his own bowling before the batsman has opened his account.

After Zazai struck his third T20I fifty, spinner Mahedi Hasan Miraz (1-19), who picked out Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3) early in the chase, suffered the same fate as Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim grassed two opportunities with Ghani on 39 and 41.

Apart from the fluffs, the batsmen looked comfortable with the small target. The duo blasted six maximums and eight boundaries to race away whenever the Tigers’ bowlers tried to tighten the screws and eased to their second win in the limited-overs series.

Earlier, Farooqi and Omarzai throttled the Bangladesh batsmen as they finished with three wickets a piece.

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi chipped in with a wicket each as the hosts never managed to exceed a run rate of seven through their innings.

Omarzai’s scalps included that of in-from Litton Das (13), Shakib Al Hasan (9) and Afif Hossain (7) - all of them holing out after miscuing.

Rashid then put paid to any hopes of a Tigers' recovery when he trapped Mahmudullah (21) in front, before Farooqi, adjudged man of the series, foxed topscorer Mushfiqur Rahim, who appeared in his 100th T20I, with a wily offcutter.

Bangladesh were left teetering on 99 for six in the 17th over.

The remaining batsmen managed just one boundary and were skittled out for just 15 runs.