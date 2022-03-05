Azhar eyes ton, Pakistan 302-1 against Australia in Rawalpindi
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2022 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2022 02:16 PM BdST
Azhar Ali closed in on his 19th Test hundred as he and centurion Imam-ul-Haq continued to frustrate Australia and powered Pakistan to 302 for one on day two of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Saturday.
The duo have batted for more than three sessions, forging an unbroken 197-run stand on a flat track though scoring was not easy against Australia's disciplined attack.
Azhar was batting on 95 at the lunch break, a patient knock that included seven boundaries and a six.
Imam hit 12 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 154 at a venue where his uncle and former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had smashed 177 in a 1997 Test against West Indies.
The bespectacled left-hander was on 143 when Australia made a timid caught-behind appeal against him, which was turned down.
Australia chose not to review the decision but UltraEdge showed a spike as the Nathan Lyon delivery passed the bat.
The players observed a moment's silence before second day's play in memory of Shane Warne and the victims of Friday's attack in a mosque in Peshawar.
Pat Cummins had employed eight bowlers on Friday to try and make inroads into the Pakistan top order and the Australia captain resorted to short deliveries after Pakistan resumed on 245 for one.
While Imam occasionally looked in discomfort, Azhar was hardly perturbed and even played a ramp shot over the slip cordon to score a boundary.
Australia are visiting Pakistan after 24 years to play three Tests, an equal number of one-dayers and a Twenty20 International.
- Shane Warne: genius on the pitch, bad boy off it
- Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
- The ball of the century that launched Warne's career
- Shane Warne dies
- Nasum, Litton star in crushing win
- Australia on journey of discovery in Pakistan
- Rohit takes over as India's Test captain
- South Africa beat New Zealand in second Test
- Azhar eyes ton, Pakistan 302-1 against Australia in Rawalpindi
- Reaction to the death of Australian great Shane Warne
- Genius on the pitch, bad boy off it, Warne was one of a kind
- Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again
- The ball of the century that launched Warne's career
- Shane Warne, Australia cricket legend and one of all-time greatest leg-spinners, dies aged 52
Most Read
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- Legendary cricketer Shane Warne dies at 52
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- At least 57 dead in Pakistan after mosque attack
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Bangladesh Bank warns of transactions with Russian entities amid sanctions over Ukraine
- Genius on the pitch, bad boy off it, Warne was one of a kind
- Bangladesh logs 604 virus cases, six deaths in a day
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Mariners' group slams 'negligent' BSC for sending ship to war-stricken Ukraine, demands probe