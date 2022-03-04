Shane Warne, Australia cricket legend and one of all-time greatest leg-spinners, dies aged 52

The report, citing a statement from Warne’s management, said on early Saturday Australia local time that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a Test career spanning from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Warne had posted a message on Twitter only 12 hours before the news of his death emerged, paying tribute to fellow Australian cricket great Rod Marsh, who died on Thursday at the age of 74.

It read: “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said: "Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who had played with Warne and locked horns with him in the Ashes, posted an expletive and a series of crying emojis along with the hashtag #RIPKing.

Ex-England batsman Ian Bell, who played against Warne in the 2005 Ashes series, wrote: "There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can’t believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones."