Nasum, Litton shine as Bangladesh ease to win over Afghanistan in first T20

The left-arm spinner returned 4 for 10 as Bangladesh snapped an eight-match losing streak in the format at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

After Litton Das (60) pushed Bangladesh to a decent 155 for eight, the visitors were reduced to 20 for four after the southpaw spun through the Afghan top order in the powerplay to become the first Bangladeshi bowler to snare four wickets inside the opening six overs in T20Is.

Although debutant Munim Shahriar dropped a sitter in his second over, the hosts put up a fine catching display, holding on to nine catches, which is a joint highest in white-ball cricket, to cut the chase short on 94.

Adjudged Man-of-the-Match, Nasum took out Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) in his opening over, Hazratullah Zazai (6) and Darwish Rasooli (2) in his second and Karim Janat (6) in his third over.

Skipper Mahmudullah bowled him out inside the first seven overs to turn the screws on the batters.

Dropped on four off a relatively tough chance by Litton, Najibullah Zadran (27) added 37 with Mohammad Nabi (16) but the early blitz took off their pace in the chase and eventually they slid to defeat.

Shakib Al Hasan (2-18) sent both the batsmen in successive overs as the spinners shone on a surface with little on offer. Seamer Shoriful Islam (3-29) then cleaned up the tail.

Earlier, Litton anchored the innings relying more on timing than power. A slog sweep and an uppercut for two sixes were complemented by four measured strokes for boundaries.

Choosing to bat first, Bangladesh sent out surprise opening pair in Shahriar (17) and Mohammad Naim (2). After they fell, Litton fashioned his 44-ball knock almost as a lone ranger until support came from Afif Hossain (27).

After a 33-run stand with Mahmudullah (10), Litton paired with Afif for a quickfire 46 in the fifth wicket. But their wickets dashed hopes of a final flourish in front of a capacity crowd after two years at the venue.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-27) took out Litton before Azmatullah Omarzai (2-31) grabbed Afif’s wicket three balls later. Rashid Khan (1-15) chipped in with the wicket of Shahriar in a mean spell.

The last match in the series will be played on Mar 5.