Liton tonks Afghanistan for fifth ton as Bangladesh secure ODI series win

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Feb 2022 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 07:50 PM BdST

A scintillating century by Liton Das in a third-wicket record stand with Mushfiqur Rahim has fired Bangladesh to a One-Day International series  win over Afghanistan with a dominating 88-run victory.

The Tigers took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match home series as the Afghans were bundled out for 218 in 45.1 overs in the chase of 307 for victory at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

More to follow


