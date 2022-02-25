Liton tonks Afghanistan for fifth ton as Bangladesh secure ODI series win
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2022 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 07:50 PM BdST
A scintillating century by Liton Das in a third-wicket record stand with Mushfiqur Rahim has fired Bangladesh to a One-Day International series win over Afghanistan with a dominating 88-run victory.
The Tigers took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match home series as the
Afghans were bundled out for 218 in 45.1 overs in the chase of 307 for victory
at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
More to follow
