India batter Yadav, seamer Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Feb 2022 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 01:35 PM BdST
Batter Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of India's three-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka at home, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
Yadav was adjudged player of the T20 series in India's 3-0 win against West Indies at home and scored a match-winning 65 off 31 balls in the last match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The 31-year-old from Mumbai suffered a hairline fracture while fielding during the same match and will miss the series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday in Lucknow.
Cricket - Third One Day International - South Africa v India - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - Jan 23, 2022 India's Deepak Chahar in action Reuters
The BCCI did not name any replacements to their squad and said both players will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to manage their injuries.
The second and third T20s matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Dharamsala.
