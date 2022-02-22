Australia's Cummins, Warner to miss Pakistan limited-overs matches
Published: 22 Feb 2022 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 11:58 AM BdST
Australia test captain Pat Cummins and opening batsman David Warner will not feature in limited-overs meetings with Pakistan next month after they were left out of the squad for a trio of one-day internationals and a Twenty20 clash.
Cummins and Warner, along with bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, have been included in the squad for Australia's three-test tour of Pakistan, but will not be involved following the conclusion of that series.
Australia will be embarking on their first trip to Pakistan since 1998, playing test matches in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore before returning to Rawalpindi for limited-overs matches from March 29 to April 5.
Aaron Finch will lead a 16-man limited-overs squad that includes test players Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
"We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle," national selector George Bailey said in a statement.
"(That includes) the tour structure of predominantly 50 over games, management of several multi-format players in the medium to long term, and our need to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months.
"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments."
The one-day international series will begin on March 29, with further matches on March 31 and April 2. The teams will then meet in a one-off Twenty20 clash on April 5.
Australia Limited Overs Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.
