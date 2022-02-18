Cumilla beat Barishal in last-over thriller to clinch their third BPL title

The West Indian smashed a 23-ball 57 to follow on his two crucial wickets for only 15 runs in four overs.

Barishal were two runs away from what could have been a tremendous victory at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, but Mujeeb Ur Rahman was run out in the last ball off Shohidul Islam after Towhid Hridoy drove the ball straight to extra cover.

In the previous ball, Hridoy got a life and Barishal earned two precious runs after Tanvir Islam dropped an easy catch at backward square leg. Barishal had two more wickets in hand in the end.

They needed 10 runs off the last over. After the first delivery was a wide, Shohidul gave away only five runs in the first four balls.

Barishal began the chase of 152 for victory but suffered a blow when they lost hard-hitting opener Munim Shahriar, who failed to score in the seven balls he played.

Shaykat Ali, who has been playing in the BPL since 2013, made his first fifty in the tournament to make the chase easy for Barishal.

At one stage, Barishal looked all set for the title needing 50 off 48 with eight wickets remaining.

But when Shaykat fell for 58 off 34, Chris Gayle appeared to be a silent viewer with 13 off 19.

Finally he made 33 off 31 by hitting one four and two sixes before Narine stopped him, triggering a collapse.

Barishal skipper and Player of the Tournament Shakib Al Hasan was out for 7 only. But they were still in the match needing 18 off 18.

But Narine took the wicket of Dwayne Bravo conceding only two runs in the 18th over.

Mustafizur Rahman added pressure on Barishal by taking out Nazmul Hossain Shanto and giving away only six runs in the next over.

Batting first, Cumilla’s collapse was no less spectacular. They had lost five wickets for just 27 runs after Naraine’s departure.

Besides Narine’s 57, Moeen Ali’s 38 off 32 was the only significant contribution for Cumilla.