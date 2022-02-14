'I will be ok': Australia's Smith on road to recovery after concussion
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Feb 2022 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2022 09:56 AM BdST
Australia batsman Steve Smith took to social media to reassure his fans he will be alright after suffering a concussion while attempting to save a six in Sunday's Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Sydney.
Smith made an acrobatic dive in an attempt to prevent a six but fell over the boundary rope and slammed his head on the ground.
Team-mates Pat Cummins and Glen Maxwell rushed to his aid while signalling to the medical staff to attend to Smith, who stayed down clutching his head.
"Thanks everyone for reaching out. My head has felt better but I will be ok," Smith wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third T20I will be played in Canberra on Tuesday.
Australia tour Pakistan for a three-test series next month. The cricket board said Smith will miss the rest of the T20 series, but they expect him to make a full recovery in 6-7 days.
Smith is no stranger to concussions after he was hit on the head in the 2019 Ashes, forcing the 32-year-old to miss a match.
Smith's concussion happened a day after Australian opening batter Will Pucovski was replaced in a domestic game due to concussion symptoms after receiving a knock on the head in the team's warm-up.
- Australia deny Sri Lanka in Super Over
- Broad ‘hit hard’ by Windies tour omission
- Kishan, Chahar earn big in IPL auction
- IPL auctioneer collapses during bidding
- No takers for Shakib in IPL 2022 auction
- Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
- Prince quits as batting coach
- Australia need new coaching style after Langer: Cummins
- 'I will be ok': Australia's Smith on road to recovery after concussion
- Australia deny Sri Lanka in Super Over
- England's Broad says he has been hit hard by Windies tour omission
- Kishan and Chahar earn big, IPL auctioneer collapses
- IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- Nakano-Imran children to stay in mother's custody until case verdict: SC
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
- All proposed names for EC will be published online, says search committee
- He knows Putin well and he fears for Ukraine