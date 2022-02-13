Australia deny Sri Lanka in Super Over
Published: 13 Feb 2022
Australia beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over in the second Twenty20 international in Sydney on Sunday as Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka struck a brilliant 73 from 53 balls in vain.
Australia posted 164-6 and were cruising to victory until powerful hitting by Nissanka and captain Dasun Shanaka (34 from 19 balls) kept the touring side in the game and they finished level on 164-8.
In the tie-breaking Super Over, Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell easily chased down the five-run target set by Sri Lanka to put their side 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Josh Hazlewood was the pick of Australia's bowlers, taking 3-22 in addition to his miserly Super Over, capping a brilliant weekend for the 31-year-old after he was bought for $1 million in the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday.
A superb run-out by Steve Smith at deep midwicket ended Shanaka's effort, leaving Sri Lanka at 115-5 after 16 overs and the game delicately poised.
Nissanka holed out in the deep with 12 off four balls required, and one ball later there was concern for Smith who hit his head on the ground in an acrobatic, but unsuccessful, effort to save a six.
"It was great to get the win, but pretty sloppy overall," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.
After losing the toss, Finch survived two close lbw reviews before departing for 25, stumped off the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner ended with figures of 2-33.
Josh Inglis top-scored with 48, including five boundaries.
Sri Lanka, who did not concede a six until Matthew Wade's 20th over cameo of 13 from four balls against Nuwan Thushara, bowled with discipline and the seamers utilised clever changes of pace.
"The boys showed character, these youngsters when they go to the middle, they take the fight on," Shanaka said.
The series moves to Canberra for game three on Tuesday.
