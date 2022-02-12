Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:42 PM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan has not been able to attract any franchise in the Indian Premier League despite setting a world record with five consecutive man-of-the-match showings in the Bangladesh Premier League.
The Tigers stalwart went unsold at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.
But there is still hope for the all-rounder as his name may crop up again if a franchise shows interest in him later.
Ten franchises will take part in this year's IPL.
In last year's auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought Shakib for Rs 32 million.
Shakib put his name in the hat for the first IPL auction in 2009 but no team was interested in his services. He also went unsold in the 2010 auction.
Shakib finally made his IPL bow in 2011 with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Since then, he has been a regular in the premier franchise-based Twenty20 tournament.
Kolkata retained his services for Rs 28 million ahead of the 2014 edition of the IPL. He would go on to represent Kolkata in six editions of the tournament before being released by the franchise after the 2017 season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up for Rs 20 in 2018. He played two seasons for Hyderabad before returning to Kolkata last year.
However, his performances for Kolkata were well below par. In eight matches, Shakib scored a total of 48 runs at an average of only 9.40 and a strike rate of 97.91, while taking only 4 wickets with the ball.
Four other Bangladeshis -- Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Liton Kumar Das and Shoriful Islam -- have also registered for this year's auction.
Steven Smith, Suresh Raina and David Miller are also among the high-profile names to be snubbed by franchises.
