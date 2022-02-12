IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2022 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 07:15 PM BdST
The players' auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was halted after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage during the bidding in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Edmeades was conducting the bidding for Sri Lankan spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga when he collapsed in front of shocked officials from the league's 10 franchises.
"The IPL auctioneer had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon," the league said in a statement.
"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable."
Broadcaster Charu Sharma would continue the auction, it added.
Six hundred players have registered to fill 217 places for this year's two-day auction. In the early rounds of bidding on the opening day, Kolkata Knight Riders bought India batsman Shreyas Iyer for 122.5 million Indian rupees ($1.63 million).
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins joined Iyer in Kolkata for 72.50 million rupees, while national team mate David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for 62.50 million.
- No takers for Shakib in IPL 2022 auction
- Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form
- Prince quits as batting coach
- Australia need new coaching style after Langer: Cummins
- S Africa announce dates for Bangladesh home tour
- Women's IPL to start 'soon': BCCI
- Collingwood named England interim coach
- India wins Under-19 World Cup for the fifth time
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form, Simmons rues Windies batting
- Ashwell Prince reigns as Bangladesh batting coach
- Cummins says Australia need new coaching style after Langer
- South Africa announce dates for Bangladesh home tour
- Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary
Most Read
- Wife Rieta launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Inspired by YouTube movie, Chattogram gang pulls off series of copycat crimes after hijacking a car
- Dipu Moni asks Shahjalal University VC Farid to apologise
- IGP will travel to Germany to visit dye factory, not to buy bed sheets: official
- Bangladesh records 5,023 COVID cases in a day as caseload tops 1.9 million
- RAB arrests driver of pickup van that hit and killed five brothers in Cox’s Bazar
- Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury hospitalised with COVID complications
- No hijabs for now, Indian court tells Muslim students
- Ukraine, in a shift of tone, warns of Russia-backed military exercises