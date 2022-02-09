South Africa announce dates for Bangladesh home tour

The Tests will be staged at Kingsmead between Mar 31 and Apr 4, and St Georges Park in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, between Apr 8 and Apr 12.

Both will count towards the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship.

Before that the teams will play three ODI games on the Highveld in Pretoria (Mar 18 and Mar 23) and Johannesburg (Mar 20).

Points from those games will count towards the ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League, part of the qualification process for the next global 50-over finals that will be held in India in 2023.

South Africa are due to start a two-match Test series in New Zealand on Feb 17, having just beaten top-ranked India 2-1 at home.