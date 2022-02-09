Cummins says Australia need new coaching style after Langer
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2022 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2022 07:18 PM BdST
Australia needed a more collaborative, "new style" of coaching, captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday in his first public comments since the departure of former national team coach Justin Langer.
In the wake of Langer's resignation on Saturday, Cummins and his team have been lambasted by several retired players for not publicly supporting the coach.
But Cummins said his job as leader was to support the views of his players, not to curry favour with Langer's erstwhile teammates.
"To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine," Cummins said in a lengthy statement released by Cricket Australia (CA).
Langer left after a nearly four-year reign that was widely seen as instilling integrity and discipline in a team that had been disgraced by a ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.
His tenure culminated in a 4-0 beating of England in the Ashes series that ended last month.
Langer departed after CA offered him a contract extension of only six months. Cummins said Langer's renowned intensity was not the reason he had only been offered six months, describing the CA position as a "brave call".
"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity," Cummins said.
"I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL's intensity ... and Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant legacies."
According to Cummins, Australian players gave CA feedback over a two-year process that a new coaching style was needed after the excellent foundation provided by Langer.
"We welcome that Cricket Australia invited the players and staff to contribute to CA's evaluation," he said.
"CA have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning."
Fast bowler Cummins, who took over as captain in November, expanded on his statement during a media conference in Sydney ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka that starts on Friday.
He said the team had enjoyed a "calm" atmosphere recently.
"I think he tweaked his coaching style in the last six months ... but we think now is the right time for a different direction," he said of Langer.
"The players would benefit from a more collaborative approach."
- Women's IPL to start 'soon': BCCI
- Collingwood named England interim coach
- India wins Under-19 World Cup for the fifth time
- Johnson slams Cummins after Langer exit
- Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer
- Langer resigns as Australia coach
- Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action
- Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh
- South Africa announce dates for Bangladesh home tour
- Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary
- Collingwood named England interim coach for West Indies tour
- India sink England to lift Under-19 World Cup for fifth time
- Johnson slams captain Cummins after coach Langer quit
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer
Most Read
- Vote-buying scandal: Judge to hear Nipun Akter’s appeal against Zayed Khan on Wednesday
- India's Karnataka state to shut schools after 'hijab ban' triggers protests
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- After three and a half years, BNP says Khaleda Zia was honoured as ‘Mother of Democracy’
- A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: abandoned fruit
- Bangladesh records 33 COVID deaths, 8,016 new cases in a day
- Decision to abolish Gha unit admission tests anger DU social sciences teachers
- Hasina says people will elect Awami League in next general election
- Chamber judge issues ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post
- Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years