Langer turns down short-term extension, resigns as Australia coach
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2022 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2022 10:04 AM BdST
Justin Langer resigned as coach of Australia on Saturday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had declined a short-term extension to his contract.
Langer's departure came after he held contract discussions with Cricket Australia on Friday, with his current deal set to expire in June.
Australia also won last year's Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style.
Langer was reported to have reacted angrily during a recent meeting with Cricket Australia over his contract and had been asked to reapply for the role.
His management company, Dynamic Sports & Entertainment Group (DSEG), said his resignation was effective immediately.
"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," the company tweeted.
Cricket Australia said in a statement Langer was offered the extension on Friday.
"Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," it said, adding that Andrew McDonald would act as interim head coach with a test tour of Pakistan just weeks away.
"The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures.
"It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year. Justin informed CA this morning he was not accepting the offer and would resign with immediate effect."
Langer took over as head coach in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said he had been "outstanding" in the role.
"He has restored the trust in the team and his legacy is assured," he said.
Despite Australia's success, there had been speculation in recent months that Langer did not enjoy the full support of the dressing room.
Senior players and Cricket Australia managers met last year amid reports Langer's intense coaching style had rubbed players the wrong way.
Australia test captain Pat Cummins recently praised Langer for doing a "fantastic" job but said it was only fair for Cricket Australia to conduct an evaluation process before making a decision on renewing his contract.
Former captain Ricky Ponting was scathing in the way the governing body had handled the matter.
"It's a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned," he said on ABC Radio on Saturday.
"Reading the tea leaves, it seems, as he would say, a very small group of the playing group ... haven't loved the way he's gone about it.
"And that's been enough to force a man that's put his life, heart and soul into Australian cricket and done what I believe is a sensational job in turning around the culture and the way the Australian cricket team has been looked at over the last three or four years ... out of his dream job."
Langer, who earned 105 test caps, said last month he was proud of how the team had been performing.
"Whatever happens from now on, we can all be incredibly proud of this little period," he said on Australian SEN Radio.
"We had two missions: to win the (Twenty20) World Cup and to win the Ashes.
Langer's resignation comes a day after his England counterpart Chris Silverwood stepped down from his position.
- Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action
- Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh
- COVID scare in India camp ahead of Windies series
- 5 Bangladesh players in IPL auction
- No surprise if some skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood
- Cummins in top bracket in IPL auction
- Cricket Australia refutes reports of Langer rift
- Holder's four-ball salvo earns Windies series win over England
- Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action
- Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh after Zimbabwe series postponed
- COVID scare in India camp ahead of Windies series
- No surprise if some Aussies skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood
- Cummins in top bracket, Archer in IPL auction despite injury doubt
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
Most Read
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Bangladesh reports 9,052 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Cold likely to bite more after rains in parts of Bangladesh
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications
- Can ‘body neutrality’ change the way you work out?
- 6 reasons Meta is in trouble
- Woman in Chandpur is reunited with newborn she 'sold' to pay hospital bill