Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction

Taskin Ahmed, Liton Das and Shoriful Islam also registered for the auction where 590 players will go under the hammer in a two-day event which will be held in Bengaluru on Feb 12-13, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Both Shakib and Mustafizur have put themselves in the highest reserve price (20 million rupees base price) category along with 46 other players, while Taskin, Liton and Shoriful set their base price at 5 million rupees with 17 others.

As many as nine players from Bangladesh initially applied for the auction.

The tournament is set to feature a mega auction for the first time since expanding into a 10-team tournament. The last mega auction was held in 2018 among eight teams.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner are 10 players in the marquee bracket. Their base prices are 20 million rupees each.

Players from 14 countries have found their way into the final list of the mega auction. There are 370 Indian players in the mix and the remaining 220 overseas cricketers.

Australia boasts the highest number of overseas players (47) included in the list, which also has 34 Caribbeans, 33 Proteas, 24 from England and New Zealand each.