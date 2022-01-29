Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2022 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2022 09:42 PM BdST
Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun has helped Chattogram Challengers seal a 16-run win over Sylhet Sunrisers by taking the first hat-trick of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament.
The 20-year-old seamer claimed the wickets of Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain
and Ravi Bopara to cap a man-of-the-match display at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury
Stadium in the port city on Saturday.
More to follow
More stories
- Taylor banned over money received from spot-fixers
- No plans for T20Is in 6 months: Tamim
- Windies recall Roach for ODIs
- Rohit back as captain for Windies series
- Aussies nervous about Pakistan tour
- Warner, Marsh rested, Hazlewood returns
- Afridi leads Pakistan’s domination of ICC awards
- England seal last-gasp win over WI
Recent Stories
- Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022
- Zimbabwe's Taylor banned over money received from spot-fixers: ICC
- Windies recall Roach for India ODIs
- Tamim not keen on T20 Internationals for at least 6 months
- India's Rohit back as captain for West Indies series, Bumrah and Shami rested
- Australian players nervous about Pakistan tour
Opinion
Most Read
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Police seize 3.5 kg gold at Dhaka airport, arrest Biman guard, passenger
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Police arrest seven robbers with luggage stolen from Indian students in Bangladesh
- Zaheen Knitwears factory ‘lacked’ adequate fire safety system
- Indian village mourns family who froze to death on US-Canada border
- Bangladesh reports 10,378 new virus cases in a day, another 21 die
- Garment factory fire brought under control in Narayanganj
- 'Horrific' destruction, casualties if Russia invades Ukraine: US