Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2022 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2022 09:42 PM BdST

Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun has helped Chattogram Challengers seal a 16-run win over Sylhet Sunrisers by taking the first hat-trick of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament.

The 20-year-old seamer claimed the wickets of Anamul Haque, Mosaddek Hossain and Ravi Bopara to cap a man-of-the-match display at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city on Saturday.

More to follow

