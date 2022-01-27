Windies recall Roach for India ODIs
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2022 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2022 07:57 PM BdST
Kemar Roach was called up to the West Indies one-day squad for the first time in nearly two-and-half years on Wednesday with the fast bowler returning for next month's three-match series against India, Cricket West Indies said.
The 33-year-old from Barbados has been a regular in West Indies Test squads but played the last of his 92 one-dayers against India at Port of Spain in August 2019.
"Kemar Roach is one of our leading fast bowlers and we believe we need bowlers upfront to get early wicket," newly-appointed chief selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.
"...Kemar, with an economy rate of five, is certainly good enough to play."
West Indies also recalled opener Brandon King and middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner in their 15-member squad led by all-rounder Kieron Pollard.
"We want to have competition for places. We want to reach a stage where we have a lot of players fighting for positions," former test stalwart Haynes said.
"We want to broaden the pool of players we have to choose from. The team we have selected is a very good side and we are looking at this tour as part of the preparations for the World Cup in India in 2023."
Beginning on Feb 6, West Indies will play three one-dayers in Ahmedabad to be followed by an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals in Kolkata.
The Twenty20 squad will be announced on Friday.
Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.
- No plans for T20Is in 6 months: Tamim
- Rohit back as captain for Windies series
- Aussies nervous about Pakistan tour
- Warner, Marsh rested, Hazlewood returns
- Afridi leads Pakistan’s domination of ICC awards
- England seal last-gasp win over WI
- India must improve through the middle overs: Dravid
- Taylor faces ban over receiving money from spot-fixers
- Tamim not keen on T20 Internationals for at least 6 months
- India's Rohit back as captain for West Indies series, Bumrah and Shami rested
- Australian players nervous about Pakistan tour
- Warner and Marsh rested, Hazlewood returns to Australia T20 squad
- England seal one-run win over West Indies to level series
- Zimbabwe's Taylor faces ban over money received from spot-fixers
Most Read
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay rejects Padma Shri award
- Cases over protests at Shahjalal University will be dropped, says Dipu Moni
- Owners get back 16 acres of land in Kalabagan from government after 70 years
- Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says
- US and NATO respond to Putin’s demands as Ukraine tensions mount
- Four people found dead at home in Canada
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 15,807 in a day, another 15 die
- A Dhaka University student failed to attend a BCL event as he was ill. Then he was forced to stare into a lightbulb
- Towers rise over London’s Brick Lane, clouding its future