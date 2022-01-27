India's Rohit back as captain for West Indies series, Bumrah and Shami rested
India's Rohit Sharma will return as captain for the limited-overs series against the West Indies at home next month while seamers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
Rohit missed the one-day international series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury in what would have been his first assignment since taking over from Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.
There was no place for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left out of both squads. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, however, made a comeback to the ODI squad.
India play the West Indies in a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match Twenty20 series. The tour kicks off in Ahmedabad on Feb. 6.
ODI squad:
Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
T20 squad:
Rohit Sharma(captain), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.
