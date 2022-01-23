Tamim Iqbal reluctant to play T20 internationals anymore, says BCB chief
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 01:28 AM BdST
Bangladesh's most successful batsman Tamim Iqbal has apparently ended his Twenty20 International career.
Nazmul Hassan says the experienced opener has asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board president not to force him to play in the shortest format of cricket.
Tamim pulled out of a T20 series against New Zealand and returned home after the One-Day Internationals in March last year citing “personal reasons”.
In September, he dropped out of the T20 World Cup, saying he took the decision because he had been away from T20 format for a long time.
Injury then ruled him out of the squad for a T20 series against Pakistan.
The left-hander returned through Bangladesh Cricket League recently and is currently playing in Bangladesh Premier League.
But after a BPL match on Saturday, Nazmul said he asked Tamim to return to the national T20 fold in a phone conversation. “I told him, ‘You are our best opener. You must be there [in the T20 squad].”
“He told me: “Please don't force me. I'll have to return if you insist. But I really don’t want to play in this format.”
“After hearing what he'd to say, I thought we shouldn't tell him anything else. If someone is unwilling to play, he should not be forced,” Nazmul said.
The Tigers are scheduled to play T20s against Afghanistan in February.
Tamim last played a T20 international match in March 2020 against Zimbabwe.
For Bangladesh, he played 74 T20Is and scored 1,701 runs at an average of 24.65 and a strike rate of 117.41. He also played four matches against the World XI.
Tamim is the only T20 centurion for Bangladesh.
- India-Windies series to be played in two cities: BCCI
- S Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
- Shakib, Mushfiq, Mustafiz make ODI Team of the Year
- S Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
- Shakib, Mushfiq, Mustafiz make ODI Team of the Year
- Sydney to host two T20s in Sri Lanka series schedule
- S Africa beat India in first ODI
- Maxwell hits 154 off 64 in Big Bash
- India-Windies series to be played in two cities due to COVID-19: BCCI
- South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
- Sydney to host two T20s in revised Sri Lanka series schedule
- Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mustafizur make ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year
- Maxwell hits 154 off 64 balls as Stars post record T20 score
- Bavuma, Van der Dussen tons help S Africa beat India in first ODI
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Sanctioned force RAB is US, UK’s creation, says Bangladesh FM Momen
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Bangladesh registers 17 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 14 weeks
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- A viral photo helps bring Syrian refugee family to Italy
- Organisers to carry on with Dhaka International Trade Fair, despite COVID surge