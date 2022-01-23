Bangladesh women beat Scotland in Commonwealth Games qualifier
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2022 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2022 03:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh women’s team crushed Scotland in another dominant performance, securing their third win in the T20 Commonwealth Games qualifiers by nine wickets.
With 28 balls remaining, the team breezed to the measly target of 78 runs at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
The qualifiers will see one of the five nations, which also include Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Malaysia, secure their spot in the 22nd Commonwealth Games in England’s Birmingham alongside seven other nations this July and August.
Sri Lanka, the other team to win three straight games, will face Bangladesh in what promises to be an electric clash on Monday.
Scotland went to bat first. Bangladesh’s Suraiya Azmin took the first wickets, sending Scottish opener Abbi Aitken-Drummond (25) and skipper Kathryn Bryce (2) to the dressing room.
The other Scottish opener, Sarah Bryce, pulled off a gritty 29 to become the innings’ top scorer.
But Katie McGill (22), was the only other batter to reach double figures with the Scots losing their last 8 wickets for only 27 runs.
Alongside Suraiya, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter and Sanjida Akter Meghla picked up a brace each.
Bangladesh’s start was inauspicious as skipper Kathryn Bryce picked up the scalp of her counterpart Shamima Sultana with the first ball of the second innings.
But Murshida Khatun (50) and Fargana Hoque (20) never faltered, steering the team to a comfortable win.
Murshida was particularly brilliant, hammering five boundaries and scoring her first T20 half-century to be named Player of The Match.
