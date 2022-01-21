South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2022 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2022 12:40 PM BdST
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has charged men’s national team coach Mark Boucher with gross misconduct after he was accused of racism by former team mate Paul Adams, the ruling body said on Thursday.
The charges stem from the findings made last month by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman, who is looking into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.
"While Mr Boucher is being charged with gross misconduct, which could lead to his dismissal, CSA emphasises it is important that the independent inquiry first needs to Test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise," CSA said in a statement.
Former spinner Paul Adams said he had been called a "brown shit" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, which spanned a nine-year period from 1995 to 2004, including by former wicketkeeper Boucher who has since apologised.
"I look forward to dealing with and defending these allegations which have been made and will do so at the hearing in due course," Boucher said in a statement.
"For now I am solely focused on my duties as head coach of the Proteas."
The ombudsman's report also criticised current CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith and former national team captain AB de Villiers.
The report said selection decisions made during their times as captain of the side were prejudicial towards Black players.
Smith and de Villiers have denied the allegation.
Boucher is in charge of the South Africa one-day international side who are one game into a three-match home series against India.
South Africa are due to tour New Zealand for two Test matches, with the first starting on Feb 17.
